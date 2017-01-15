Dr Weiss told the court how the little girl was once sent to the Bahamas to be with her father, who then left the island to see a Rolling Stones concert in Cuba with his son.

On another occasion, Busson had the child flown to London to be with him and then left her with Ms MacPherson, while he went to a football match.

“At this point I don’t think that these people should be in the same room together with [their daughter] until they have a little more ability to kind of be comfortable with each other,” said Dr Weiss.

During the hearing it emerged that Mr Busson, 53, had objected to Ms Thurman’s choice of school for their four-year-old daughter, claiming that other students there were “disheveled and dirty”.

The school includes among its former pupils Lena Dunham and Jemima Kirke of the drama Girls, designer Zac Posen and Oscar-winner Jennifer Connelly.

Mr Busson’s lawyer said his client “felt they had small classrooms, they were cluttered, that the atmosphere was depressing, that the kids looked dirty and disheveled”.

The comments prompted swift response from Justice Matthew Cooper, who said: “That’s going to really upset a lot of Brooklyn Heights parents.”