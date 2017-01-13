Diplomats have been guardedly optimistic about the chances for a deal over the past year, noting that for the first time both the Turkish and Greek-Cypriot presidents have spent their entire political careers supporting reunification.

Since talks re-started, the two sides have closed the gap on a host of issues, including 99 per cent of disputed properties that were lost to both sides during the partition process in 1974 – although it is the most contentious transfers that remain unresolved.

If a deal can be struck – perhaps using an international police force to give security guarantees to the Turkish side, or a few hundred Turkish troops to remaining for a finite period – it will be put to a referendum later this year.

Under one proposal Cyprus would become a federal state with a rotating presidency that would give the Turkish side one out of every five years in office, possibly on a ‘two years on, one year off’ rotating basis.

Britain will keep the use of its strategically vital military bases on Cyprus that are used as intelligence listening posts and launch pads for strikes in the Middle East, but have offered to give up 49% of the 98 square miles currently in British possession.

Mr Johnson said there was a “unique opportunity” to find a settlement, adding that the mere fact that all sides had reached the point where they could convene in Geneva showed the “the courage and the determination” of both sides.

“The most important thing, clearly, is that both communities should feel secure about their futures. That is what the British government is here to help with,” he added.

Officials cautioned against expecting immediate breakthroughs but added that the prime ministers of the major powers were on standby to come to Geneva if a deal looked close. Talks are expected to continue at least until the weekend.