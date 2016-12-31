The Council has been trying for more than five years to end the fighting and let in aid convoys, with the Russians vetoing attempts six times.

Ban Ki-moon, who today marked his last day in the job of UN secretary-general after 10 years, lamented the “fires still burning” in Syria and expressed anger that the country was being held hostage to “the destiny” of one man, Bashar al-Assad.

But, in what was his final speech in the role, expressed hope a solution could be found.

The talks in Astana will run counter the negotiations being led by Staffan de Mistura, the UN special envoy for Syria.

Vitaly Churkin, Russia’s UN ambassador, said “there is no competition” between the negotiations in Astana and those that Mr Mistura hopes to arrange between the government and opposition in Geneva in February.

“As you know Staffan de Mistura had trouble reconvening the talks, so Russia and Turkey obviously decided to give the United Nations a hand in pushing things forward, and this is what we see happening,” Mr Churkin said.

The recent ceasefire was the first reached without the UN or US, the latter of which has until now been the Syrian opposition’s main advocate.

The previous two Syria ceasefires, brokered by Washington and Moscow, took effect in February and September but both collapsed within weeks as warring sides accused each other of truce violations and fighting intensified.

As relations deteriorated between by the Cold War foes, Russia turned instead to Ankara for negotiations.

Russian president Vladimir Putin’s success in bringing about an end to the fighting in Aleppo and in agreeing a new nationwide ceasefire has positioned him as a major power broker in the Middle East.

Moscow’s intervention in support of Mr Assad in September 2015 has helped turn the civil war in his the leader’s and put the rebels on the back foot.

Sources close to the Kremlin have suggested a deal in Astana could see Mr Assad remain in power until the next election, which is scheduled for 2018.

The immediate removal of the president had been the opposition’s main condition for any political negotiations, however the opposition now has much less leverage after the fall of their largest stronghold in Aleppo last month.

If the truce continues to hold, it would mark a turning point in the conflict, which has cost the lives of nearly 500,000 people.

A few isolated violations have been reported since it came into force midnight Thursday, including in the Damascus suburb of Wadi Barada where fighting between government forces and the rebels has not let up.

However, both sides on Saturday appeared committed to ensuring the truce took root despite the violence.