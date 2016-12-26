Some 32,000 homes with 54,000 residents are in the evacuation zone, a 1.5km radius around the bomb. Christmas morning services at the medieval cathedral with its famed boys’ choir were moved to another church.

Police could not say how long it would take to disarm the bomb. Schools and sports facilities were opened as shelters, but police said they were not full and many people had already left for relatives’ homes Christmas Eve.

About 200 people came to the town’s exhibition center and 100 to the WWK Arena sports stadium. Public transportation was free of charge for the evacuation.