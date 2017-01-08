Baroness Deech, a cross-bench peer who formerly held the highest office dealing with student complaints, has tabled two amendments to the bill dealing with free speech, which she said are “integral to academic freedom”.

“One is requiring universities to protect freedom of speech within the law, so that lecturers on unpopular subjects are not shut down, so that “safe space” and “trigger warnings” do not impede scholarship,” she told The Telegraph.

“The other amendment requires universities to take steps to stop illegal speech, for example invited extremist speakers calling for discrimination and worse against gays, women and Jews, or inciting terrorist activity.” She said that while provisions for both already exist in the law, they are “widely flouted”.

Professor Julia Black said that the National Student Survey, the basis on which the student satisfaction will be measured, should be treated with caution.

“You should always engage with students, but their experiences change the whole time,” she said. “Universities do have to challenge students and students may find that to be an uncomfortable process. It is beholden on universities to make sure students feel supported through that challenge.”