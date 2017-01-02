Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
Cue the music and in the words of Quinn King: “Go doves! Doves, doves, doves!”
Freddie Stroma, who played the star on the mock dating show on season one of Lifetime’s UnREAL, and Johanna Braddy, who played his favorite contestant, are married.
The two sealed their Everlasting love and exchanged vows at The Stables at the Foxhall Resort and Sporting Club in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday, The Knot reported Sunday, citing Johanna’s rep. The bride planned the ceremony and reception with her mother, Jo Beth Braddy, the wedding outlet said.
Freddie and Johanna began dating in 2015 after the first season of the Lifetime show aired. They have since then gone on to star in other TV projects. She stars on ABC’s Quantico while he appeared on an episode of Game of Thrones last year, playing Dickon Tarly, and also made a cameo on season two of UnREAL.
Freddie proposed to Johanna in Vancouver last May and then soon made their red carpet debut as an engaged couple, during which she debuted her sapphire and diamond engagement ring.
May this be a happily ever after for the couple!