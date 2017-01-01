The rising strength of the dollar will knock earnings, however, as will higher interest rates which push up companies’ borrowing costs.

Although the individual factors may vary “the net effect of Trump will remain positive” for earnings, Mr Kreckel said.

That would be the biggest rise in US stock earnings since 2011, when the economy was coming out of the financial crisis and so earnings were rising from a low base.

In 2010, earnings on the S&P500 index jumped by 40pc, according to Bloomberg data, with earnings up 11pc in 2011.

Since then growth has slowed, however, with profits underperforming expectations in 2016.