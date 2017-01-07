This week, a poll suggested that 81 per cent of French think he should “rework” what some call Thatcherite proposals that include making civil servants work 39 hours for the same pay as the current 35 and shrinking state health cover.

Ms Le Pen, on the other hand, has launched a media blitzkrieg this week.

On Friday, she denied claims that she had softened her stance on re-instating the franc and dumping the single currency, accusing Brussels of using the euro in Greece “not as a currency but as a knife that you stick in a country’s ribs to force it to do what its people don’t want to do.”

But she said she would also agree to the European Currency Unit (ECU) unit of account returning as a common currency framework along with the franc.

Laying into Mr Fillon, she said that French economic gloom and mass unemployment could be tackled in three ways: cutting salaries to create wage deflation, shrinking social protection or monetary deflation. Saying that Mr Fillon had chosen the first two measures, and Mr Macron the second, she said: “For me, between jobs, social protection and the level of the currency, I have chosen monetary deflation”.

Unlike Britain, the US or China she said France “are the idiots of international trade, obliged to bear a currency that doesn’t allow us to be competitive not only regarding countries outside the eurozone but inside”.

She re-iterated to her intention to campaign for France to leave the EU if Brussels fails to surrender control over national borders, law-making and economic and monetary policy over a six-month negotiation period.