One Amazon user joked: “Good for marching into Poland, but not so good for much else”, the BBC reported.

Esquire Magazine criticised the “pretty ugly” boots because of “numerous white supremacist symbols”.

“There’s too much going on here: a zipper, a buckle, a cloth panel, and swastikas. Come on, Polar Fox boots,” it said.

The company, founded in 2002, distributes shoes throughout the US at “affordable” and “competitive prices,” according to its website.

“We insist to use good materials and keep eyes on inspection process to our production lines in manufacturing,” the company’s website said.