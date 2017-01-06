The unemployment rate ticked up to 4.7pc in December, from a nine-year low of 4.6pc in November, as more people entered the labour market, in a sign of confidence in the economic recovery. Over the course of 2016, more than two million jobs were created in the US.

This set of jobs data will be the last for President Obama, as he makes way for Donald Trump, who is set to take office later this month.

President elect Trump has pledged to increase spending on the country’s infrastructure, cut taxes and reduce red tape, three measures widely expected to boost growth this year.

The US jobs market is expected to hit full employment this year, and the country’s central bank, the Federal Reserve, is set to push through interest rate rises in response.

Last month, the Fed increased the benchmark rate by .25 percentage points to a range of 0.25pc to 0.50pc. A further three rate increases are forecast for this year.

Kully Samra, managing director of Charles Schwab in the UK, said that despite December’s numbers missing forecasts, the US economy still had a robust labour market.