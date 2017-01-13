According to the CDC, “pan-resistant” bacteria are very uncommon, and “infection control contact precautions” are important in such situations, meaning patients will be isolated.

A different superbug was found in at least four patients in the US last year. It was found to be resistant even to colistin, considered the last resort among antibiotics because of its harmful side effects.

Fortunately that bug, known as mcr-1, was not found to be highly contagious.

The CDC considers antimicrobial resistance “one of the most serious health threats” currently facing the US.