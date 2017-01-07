Larsen C ice shelf is losing its top layer as a result of warmer air temperatures, and its bottom layer because of warmer ocean currents and circulation.

“Climate warming must be playing a part in the overall picture of ice shelf loss, it’s just that this particularly large iceberg coming from Larsen C, we cannot attribute directly to climate change”, Professor Luckman says.

It’s the most northern major ice shelf in Antarctica and Professor Luckman says that it holds back the flow of glaciers that feed into it.

“A loss of 10 percent of the area of this ice shelf, we have shown from modelling studies, will make the remaining ice shelf more vulnerable, will make it less stable. So we might expect to see more such carving events in the future and someway down the line,” he added.