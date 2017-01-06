Om Puri, a veteran Indian actor who appeared in many Western and Bollywood movies, died Friday at the age of 66 in the city of Mumbai. His friend, actor Anupam Kher, told Reuters that Puri passed away after a cardiac arrest.

Over three decades, Puri won international awards for roles in acclaimed Indian, British, and American films. He began his career in the early ’80s with roles in Indian art films like “Bhavni Bhavai” and “Ardh Satya.” Puri made a name for himself with British audiences in the 1999 comedy “East Is East,” as a Pakistani immigrant struggling to understand his second-generation children. He also appeared in “Gandhi,” “City of Joy,” “Charlie Wilson’s War,” and most recently, opposite Helen Mirren in “The Hundred-Foot Journey.”

Puri was made an honorary officer of the Order of the British Empire for his contribution to British cinema in 2004.

