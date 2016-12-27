Authorities in Newport, Tennessee say they have recaptured five of the six inmates who broke out of jail on Christmas day.

Video from the jail shows where the toilet was ripped away from the wall, leaving a small hole in the concrete.

The inmates then are thought to have climbed through the hole that led to the outside of the facility.

A statement by the sheriff said that prior plumbing repairs had loosened the concrete holding the toilet and leaking water had rusted the bolts holding it.

Sheriff Armando Fonest , Cocke County, Tennessee told local media: “We’ve had multiple issues with this facility concerning water breaks and sewage breaks. Deterioration of the facility and it’s a never-ending task to try to keep this place and this facility operational.”