Former Texas star and NFL quarterback Vince Young pleaded no contest to a drunk-driving charge on Thursday and was sentenced to 18 months probation.

Young, 33, also was fined $300 by Travis County Judge Elisabeth Earle and ordered to complete 60 months of community service. He also is required to attend a drunk-driving class and install a device in his vehicle that won’t allow it to start if it detects alcohol on his breath.

Young had a blood-alcohol concentration level of 0.246 — more than three times the legal limit — when he was arrested on Jan. 24, 2016 in Austin, not far from the Texas campus. Young was unable to complete the field sobriety test — losing balance during instructions — and officers detected a strong odor of alcohol on his breath.

Young was a college standout for Texas and scored the winning touchdown with 19 seconds left when the Longhorns defeated USC to win the 2005 national championship.

His stint in the NFL was unsuccessful. Young was the third overall selection in the 2006 NFL draft by the Tennessee Titans and his 12 touchdown passes as a rookie represented his career high.

He threw a combined 30 interceptions over his first two seasons to lose his job, and he was released by the Titans in the summer of 2011.

Young played for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2011 when he tossed nine interceptions in just 114 attempts.