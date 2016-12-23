Mr Putin’s marathon question and answer sessions are a rare chance for foreign and domestic media to question him directly on anything from foreign policy and his various wars to bread-and-butter economic issues.

The events of the past week mean foreign affairs will probably dominate today.

Originally scheduled for Thursday, the Kremlin postponed the event for one day to allow Mr Putin to attend the funeral of Andrei Karlov, the Russian ambassador who was murdered in Turkey on Monday.

There will also be questions about Russia’s role in Syria, where Moscow says it is trying to find common ground with Iran and Turkey, the other influential outside players, to end the war.

Then there are bitter relations with the United States. Donald Trump last night tweeted that he would expand the United States nuclear arsenal, a move that could shatter the last vestiges of arms control.

But Mr Putin will also be keen to reassure ordinary Russians over domestic affairs – including jobs, transport, and pensions.

The Russian economy has taken a battering over the past two years, and is just beginning to emerge from a recessions. Mr Putin will inevitably field questions on those issues from domestic channels.

Previously, Mr Putin has saved any bomb shell policy announcements until the very end – so it may be three or four hours of questions before we learn anything newsworthy.