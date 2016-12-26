However in recent weeks Mrs Leadsom has told friends that a vote is unlikely because of the sheer volume of time MPs and peers will have to devote to Brexit could mean there is no time in Parliament to have the vote.

She told friends that the pledge for a Commons vote was broken in the last Tory Government between 2010 and 2015 and could now happen again because of time pressures from Brexit.

Mrs Leadsom said: “There were issues around parliamentary time such as legislative priorities – we are leaving the EU.

“There is a huge amount of demands, so I think if you have a manifesto commitment then you do your best.

“There are issues that we have had in the manifesto and parliamentary time has not been available.”

Mrs Leadsom also denied that she was “pro-hunting”, telling friends that it was “absolutely not” the case.

MPs and peers debate spent 300 hours debating whether to join the European Economic Community in 1972 and far more time is expected to be required for Brexit because the UK and EU are far more integrated.