Pilots will also take place in Blackburn with Darwen, Bradford, Bristol, Burnley, Calderdale, Coventry, Derby, Hyndburn, Kirklees, Luton, Oldham, Pendle, Peterborough, Slough, Tower Hamlets, Walsall, and Woking.

It has warned that there is a particular concern at the “vulnerability of some South Asian communities, specifically those with roots in parts of Pakistan or Bangladesh, to electoral fraud”.

It comes after Sir Eric Pickles, a former Conservative Cabinet minister, warned earlier this year that election fraud has been allowed to take place in Muslim communities because of “political correctness”.

In a report commissioned by the Government, Sir Eric said that the authorities are in a “state of denial” and are “turning a blind eye” to election fraud.

The Government has hailed Sir Eric’s report as an “important step” and warns that “vulnerabilities cannot be allowed to continue and undermine our democracy”.

Ministers are also preparing to introduce greater powers to enable police to stop people from “causing a nuisance” or “intimidating” people at polling station. The Government will also issue stronger guidance to ensure people are not allowed to use their smartphones to take pictures while they cast their vote. It rejected calls by Sir Eric to make taking pictures illegal.