US prosectors will lay criminal charges against six Volkswagen executives over their role in the “dieselgate” emissions scandal, in addition to a multi-billion-dollar settlement against the company.

The string of indictments against executives at the heart of the scandal follows the weekend arrest of Oliver Schmidt, who headed VW’s regulatory compliance office in the US from 2014 until 2015, after he attempted to return to Germany from a holiday in Miami.

The other executives facing charges include Heinz-Jakob Neusser, Jens Hadler and Richard Dorenkamp, who held senior positions working on VW’s engines, and Bernd Gottweis, Oliver Schmidt and Jürgen Peter, who worked in quality management.

The world’s second largest carmaker has agreed to plead guilty to conspiracy to defraud the US and the company’s customers in America, along with violating the Clean Air Act and pay $4.3bn (£3.5bn) in civil and criminal fines in the US.

The company has also agreed to fully co-operate with the Department of Justice’s ongoing investigation and prosecution of six of VW’s key staff and will face independent monitoring over a three-year probation period.

The penalty comes after the company was found to have fitted emission-test “defeat devices” to diesel engines.