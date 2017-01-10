A man with a broken leg crawled for more than two hours along a beach after slipping on rocks.

Tim Robinson had no means to call for help after he fell while walking near Seatown, east of Lyme Regis in Devon, at about 4.30pm on Saturday.

The 54-year-old, who was on holiday with his wife in Bridport, managed to clamber off the rocks and on to the stony beach, then dragged himself three-quarters of a mile (1.2km) in the darkness towards the lights of Seatown.

Mr Robinson had told his wife, Paula, where he was going and when he did not come home as expected, she went looking for him and discovered him on the shore.