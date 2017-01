They then cornered the creature with hay bales to prevent it escaping until Cairns wildlife experts arrived.

Danielle Day, a local resident, told the ABC the crocodile must have wandered 500 metres through the town by the time it passed through two accommodation complexes and settled in the backyard.

“We’ve been here for nearly 10 years and we’ve never seen that happen, like [a crocodile] come up on to the road and come up to where people stay,” she said.