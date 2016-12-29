“Many of the animals hit will be family pets, and both Highways England and animal owners need to do their best to keep them off our roads – which have never been busier.”

The Deer Initiative charity estimates that up to 74,000 deer-vehicle collisions occur on Britain’s roads each year, injuring as many as 700 drivers and passengers.

Wildlife expert Dr Jochen Langbein said: “There’s obviously a significant problem.”

He explained that a range of potential measures can be deployed to protect deer – including enhanced fencing, better signage to warn drivers and building animal overpasses and underpasses.

But he warned: “There’s not a simple solution.”

Department for Transport figures show that eight people were killed on Britain’s roads last year in accidents where the presence of an “animal or object in carriageway” was a contributory factor.

‘Tried and tested plans’

A further 179 people were seriously injured, with a total of 1,363 casualties.

The most common region for animal-related crashes was south-east England with 211, followed by the South West (133) and the east of England (126).

A Highways England spokesman said: “The safety of road users and road workers is our top priority, which is why keeping roads as clear as possible is essential.

“The number of incidents involving animals on our roads is extremely low.

“We have tried and tested plans to deal with animals which come into difficulty while being transported. When building and improving roads, we also include measures to prevent wild animals getting on to our roads.”

She added that the organisation is working with a number of charities to provide further training for traffic officers handling and recovering animals.

The animals found dead on motorways and major roads in England last year: