An American couple have been inundated with applications after advertising for the role of “travel nanny”.

Derek and Kenzie, who run a family travel blog called Five Take Flight, are selling their home in Utah and setting off around the world with their three young children Porter, Beckett and Wren.

They are looking for someone with a background in early childhood development to accompany them on their year-long journey and assist with childcare as well as home-schooling for the older children, Kenzie and Porter. 

The young family are selling their house in order to travel the world for a year

The couple announced the role in a video posted last week. Travel, food and lodging will be included and the successful applicant will also be paid a salary of “$1200-$1500 [£985-£1,230] a month”. The nanny will have one or two days off per week to explore the pit stops along the way.

The family will start their journey in New York in July before heading to Iceland and around Europe. After a short break over Christmas, the group will be heading west, starting with Hawaii and onto a trip across Asia.

