A spokesman for South Lakeland Council said: “The number of confirmed cases is small. But it is important that we let people know about the situation in case others have been affected.

“The FSA is leading on the ongoing investigation at the farm and they are working to ensure measures are in place to prevent the public consuming unsafe products.

“Unpasteurised milk was removed from sale at the premises as soon as the campylobacter results were confirmed.”

An FSA spokesman added: “Long-standing advice has been that vulnerable people  that’s older people, infants, children, pregnant women and those with weakened immune systems  are particularly vulnerable to food poisoning.

“That is why these groups should not be consuming raw drinking milk because it has not been heat treated.”