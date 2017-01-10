Emily Marchetti shared the images, explaining: “We have been watching this play out, it’s all very exciting.”

She added: “So there is this intense neighbour war about ladders going on up the street from my house.

“One neighbour has apparently been offended about another neighbour having ladders outside and has decided to make a giant sign about it.

“The ladder neighbour retaliated with their own giant Gladiator sign, and now everyone on the street is putting ladders in their yards in solidarity.”

Others in the neighborhood have left out ladders in solidarity