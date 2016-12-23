ASHBURN, Va. — Washington Redskins rookie linebacker Su’a Cravens was drafted for his versatility.

He provided that and more in his first season. A team that too often had no answers for running backs and tight ends in the passing game last season finally had a player that could keep up with them at 6-foot-1, 222 pounds.

But while Cravens learned by playing linebacker in nickel and dime defensive packages this year, he will change positions in 2017. Cravens, always considered a hybrid player even while playing college football at USC, tweeted Thursday that he will be a strong safety next season.

That fills a need for Washington, which has struggled at both safety positions for years. This season, free-agent signing David Bruton, Jr. began the year at strong safety, but sustained a season-ending concussion in Week 3. Duke Ihenacho and veteran Donte Whitner, signed off the street in October, have had a limited impact.

Cravens spent Thursday’s practice watching the secondary run through drills. Redskins head coach Jay Gruden downplayed the significance of that, but Cravens’ tweet Thursday that he was Washington’s “newest 2017 safety” and that critics “done woke a sleeping giant!!!” pretty much explained the plan for next season.

Cravens missed two games with a concussion this season and sat out Monday’s 26-15 loss to Carolina with a right upper arm injury. He did not practice on Thursday and is unlikely to play Saturday against Chicago.

“We’re trying to teach him everything and he feels good about his knowledge as far as the dime linebacker is concerned,” Gruden said. “Now Su’a is trying to branch out and learn more about the safety position, the nickel position, all that. And that’s what he’s got to do. That’s why we drafted him. He’s a versatile guy that can play safety, can play nickel, can play inside backer, whatever it is. So, yeah, that’s what he’s doing.”