You might not have seen every movie you wanted to this year, but there’s a quick way to get the highlights.

Screen Junkies released a supercut of 2016’s best films on Tuesday — “The Year in Movies: 2016 Cinema Supercut” — and it goes through a year’s worth of movies in less than six minutes. You get a little of everything, from animated hits to horror flicks, and they all come together surprisingly seamlessly and poignantly.

Sure, it’s not the same as actually catching the films in a theater, but the supercut is a great sampler of the best of the best. Plus, it’s a heck of a lot cheaper than seeing them all, and it might remind you of all the movies you still need to check out.

Watch the video below and see which of your favorite films made the supercut.

Quite a year, right?

[via: Screen Junkies/YouTube]