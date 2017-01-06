In case you weren’t already aware, actress Carrie Fisher was one of a kind. That fact is on full display in a new tribute from Ellen DeGeneres.

The comedian and talk show host honored her late friend by showing some of her favorite moments from Fisher’s visits to her show over the years. The two clearly had some fun times together, from giving out “Star Wars” tickets to random passersby to joking about how Fisher lived next door to her mother, Hollywood icon Debbie Reynolds. Hard as it is to watch knowing that Fisher and Reynolds recently both died within a day of one another, the video is as hilarious as it is touching.

“I loved when she was here,” DeGeneres told viewers. “She made me laugh so hard. She was smart, she was funny, she was hilariously honest about herself and the world around her.”

Case in point? The footage below.

RIP, Carrie and Debbie.

[via: “The Ellen Show”/YouTube