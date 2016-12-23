A father-son team of explorers will get more adventure than they bargained for in “The Lost City of Z.”

Amazon Studios dropped a teaser trailer for the upcoming biopic Thursday, and it dives into the ill-fated real-life expedition of Colonel Percy Fawcett (Charlie Hunnam) and his son, Jack (Tom Holland). It’s clear that their journey won’t be uneventful, to say the least. In less than two minutes, the teaser shows arrows raining down on them, conflict with locals, and dire warnings.

Set in 1925, the film follows the explorers as they try to find the City of Z, thought to exist in the Brazilian jungle. Both father and son disappeared while hunting for it in 1925, adding to the mystery. Their story later became the subject of David Grann’s 2009 book, which the film is based on.

“The Lost City of Z” also stars Robert Pattinson and Sienna Miller, and it opens in theaters in April 2017.