A father-son team of explorers will get more adventure than they bargained for in “The Lost City of Z.”

Amazon Studios dropped a teaser trailer for the upcoming biopic Thursday, and it dives into the ill-fated real-life expedition of Colonel Percy Fawcett (Charlie Hunnam) and his son, Jack (Tom Holland). It’s clear that their journey won’t be uneventful, to say the least. In less than two minutes, the teaser shows arrows raining down on them, conflict with locals, and dire warnings.

