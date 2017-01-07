As a former Olympic downhill racer, Ski Sunday presenter Graham Bell knows a great run when he skis one.

That’s why Telegraph Ski and Snowboard asked him to pick stand-out runs from around the world and talk us down each one, all the while filming himself navigating them on skis.

From much-loved pistes to infamous off-piste routes, Graham selects only the finest runs for this video series. As well as some French favourites, including the Grand Couloir in Courchevel and Le Face de Bellevarde in Val d’Isère, he recently tackled the Harakiri in Mayrhofen – which claims to be the steepest run in Austria.

Still in Austria, Graham’s latest challenge is the Valluga in St Anton. The lively resort might have a reputation as a fun-loving party town, but this peak is serious business.



The north face is a steep, tricky descent



Reached from the top of a sightseeing gondola at 2,811m, the off-piste terrain over the back of the Valluga mountain can only be accessed in the company of a guide. That’s where Magnus from Piste to Powder comes in.

The first stretch is tricky, with a steep descent of the mountain’s north face, and the deserted route they’ve chosen through the valley involves an uphill climb using touring skis.



Magnus the guide revels in the glorious conditions



But the rewards are bountiful – just look at the glee on Magnus and Graham’s faces after making the first tracks through whole fields of untouched powder. As Graham says, “I tell you what, it was definitely well worth it.”