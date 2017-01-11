OAKLAND, Calif., Jan. 10 (UPI) — Spectators saturate Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry before every game, as he shows off his handles and shooting range.

But one thing he couldn’t do prior to Tuesday? Spin a basketball.

For that he employed Harlem Globetrotters players Scooter Christensen and Handles Franklin, who were in town for the Warriors’ contest against the Miami Heat.

During his pregame routine, Curry lined up for his signature tunnel shot, along the Warriors’ baseline. He accepted a behind-the-back pass of a Globetrotters multicolored ball before swishing in the deep attempt and sending the crowd into a frenzy.

Scooter and Handles then did a dual basketball spin, before slipping the basketball onto Curry’s fingertip.

“You all made a dream come true right there,” Curry said in a Globetrotters Facebook video.

Curry is averaging 24.8 points 5.8 assists, and 4.3 rebounds per game for the Warriors.