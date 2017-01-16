Did you know that Woody Harrelson will attempt to be the first person to broadcast a film live as it is being shot, starting this Thursday, Jan. 19? It’s a wild idea, and his friends think it’s “f*cking stupid” and “batsh*t crazy” and he’s an idiot for attempting it. But good luck!

Vanity Fair got a bunch of Woody’s friends to roast him for a 3-minute video posted to the site, with mock “don’t do it” pleas from Jennifer Lawrence, Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel, Matthew McConaughey, Jimmy Kimmel, Liam Hemsworth, Bill Maher, Josh Hutcherson, Ted Danson, James Marsden, Will Ferrell, Naomi Watts, Edward Norton, and more — including Jesse Eisenberg, who said it was a great idea until he realized it was from Woody Harrelson, not Woody Allen.

As Jennifer Lawrence put it, while having her makeup done, “Woody, you’ve had so many bad ideas, but this is by far the worst one.”

Watch the video. All said with love!

According to Vanity Fair, the live-streamed film, “Lost in London” — which also stars Owen Wilson and Willie Nelson — will screen in select theaters via Fathom Events on Thursday, January 19.

