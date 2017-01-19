Johnny Depp sounds grateful that anyone still likes him at all, never mind that he’s still winning People’s Choice Awards. He just won his 14th PCA last night — Favorite Movie Icon — and in his speech he thanked “the people” for their trust and kindness during a difficult time.

Depp has had a rough couple of years, so it is a bit surprising that he’s still winning fan awards. On a film front, he’s had a string of big misses, from “Mortdecai” to “Alice Through the Looking Glass,” and he was named the most overpaid actor in Hollywood for the second hear in a row. His inclusion in the “Fantastic Beasts” movies was also criticized, with vocal fans wishing he were recast. And, of course, on a personal front, he’s been in an ugly divorce battle with Amber Heard, facing allegations of abuse in their barely-a-year marriage.

So you can imagine his gratitude and relief to be named Favorite Movie Icon at last night’s show. The crowd cheered for him and presenter Jada Pinkett Smith even called him one of her “personal favorites.”

The moment was not lost on Depp, who retained his slurring, quasi-Jack Sparrow accent when offering a heartfelt thank you to the People.

“I came here for one reason tonight and one reason only. … I came here for you, the people, who through whatever good times or bad have stood by me, trusted me. Thank you. You very, very graciously invited me here once again tonight. I appreciate that very much. You have no idea how much I appreciate it. [Yells to a fan, “I love you, too.”] … Listen, I was very deeply affected by the kindness of your affection and by your well wishes to my family and myself, which is why it’s especially meaningful to me to be here in front of you to say thank you, and to tell you that I truly feel that need to thank you. Because, in all honesty, we all know that none of us — especially me — [would] be standing here if it wasn’t for you tonight.”

Watch the speech:

For reference, to win Favorite Movie Icon, Johnny Depp was voted over fellow nominees Denzel Washington, Samuel L. Jackson, Tom Cruise, and Tom Hanks. So — sorry, guys — Depp is still The Man to The People. Or at least to the voters at the 2017 People’s Choice Awards.

