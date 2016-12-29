Kevin Spacey is an Oscar, Golden Globe, and Tony winner, but he really deserves some kind of award for his amazing celebrity impressions.

The “House of Cards” star showed off maybe his best impression yet last night at the 39th Annual Kennedy Center Honors when he mimicked honoree Al Pacino. Spacey told the audience, including President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama, the three steps to doing the “perfect Al Pacino impression.”

The second step involves looking surprised. “Al, for some reason, always looks a little surprised,” Spacey explained. “If you look at his face, it’s like, ‘What just happened? The last thing I remember, I was snorting a wheelbarrow full of cocaine in ‘Scarface,’ and now I’m sitting next to the president. Whoa! How did that happen?”

All joking aside, Spacey paid a warm tribute to his friend and fellow Oscar winner. “Look, the reason that all of us love to do an impersonation of Al Pacino is that he’s created characters that are unforgettable, and that’s because, for Al Pacino, it’s not just business,” he said. “It’s not just business — it’s craft. And I’ve been fortunate enough to know him a long time and work with him. I adore you. Congratulations, my friend.”

