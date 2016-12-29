Kevin Spacey is an Oscar, Golden Globe, and Tony winner, but he really deserves some kind of award for his amazing celebrity impressions.

The “House of Cards” star showed off maybe his best impression yet last night at the 39th Annual Kennedy Center Honors when he mimicked honoree Al Pacino. Spacey told the audience, including President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama, the three steps to doing the “perfect Al Pacino impression.”

The second step involves looking surprised. “Al, for some reason, always looks a little surprised,” Spacey explained. “If you look at his face, it’s like, ‘What just happened? The last thing I remember, I was snorting a wheelbarrow full of cocaine in ‘Scarface,’ and now I’m sitting next to the president. Whoa! How did that happen?”

Susan B
Susan is a blogger, entrepreneur, marketer and author of the best selling children's book 'Adventures of Jim and Terry'

