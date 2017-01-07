SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 7 (UPI) — ‘Red Mamba’ has played his last game in the NBA.

Matt Bonner retired from the NBA Friday, in predictable Matt Bonner fashion.

The 12-year veteran posted a video on Twitter. The video begins with Bonner announcing his retirement in an empty arena.

“Let me get straight to the point,” Bonner said in the video. “I’m retiring from playing competitive basketball at any level above the Concord Men’s League over 35 division.”

“Dear New Hampshire, and all the rest of New England, Gainesville, Sicily, the T-Dot, the Hammer, everywhere else in Canada, Austin, and especially San Antonio and everyone else who supported me at whatever location you did so.”

Bonner then walks around the country while wearing different basketball uniforms, before ending up in a San Antonio Spurs jersey at Holderness School.

“Thank you, from the bottom of my heart, and please remember me for what I did best.”

Bonner then fakes a 3-pointer before driving to the rim for a dunk.

The 36-year-old averaged 5.8 points and 3 rebounds for the Toronto Raptors and Spurs during his long career. He was a career 46 percent 3-point shooter. Last season, he scored 2.5 points per game. No teams picked him up in free agency during the offseason. Bonner retires as a two-time NBA champion.

He will join the Spurs’ TV broadcast team as a studio analyst, according to a team release. He will make his Spurs TV debut on FOX Sports Southwest’s Spurs Live pre-game show at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10.

“Today, I’m announcing my retirement from the NBA. Thank you to everyone who supported this humble redheaded role player through the years. I loved every team I played for and every city I lived in,” Bonner wrote in the Players’ Tribune.

“Staying true to myself, I made this mildly humorous video. Unless a professional “spot shooting” league miraculously crops up, I hope you will continue the support for whatever comes for me after basketball,” Bonner wrote.