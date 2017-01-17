LOS ANGELES, Jan. 16 (UPI) — Nick Young probably has no idea how a single look at his mother became an internet sensation.

But he’s reminded of it relentlessly, including Saturday night by a Hollywood actor.

During the pregame shoot-a-round before the Los Angeles Lakers’ 113-97 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers, New Girl actor Lamorne Morris threw some major shade at ‘Swaggy P.’

Morris was sitting court side when he shouted to Young to get his attention. When Young looked over, Morris had loaded Young’s now famous meme onto his phone. Young laughed off the joke.

Young scored 11 points in the loss. The 31-year-old shooting guard is averaging 13.5 points per game this season.

He debuted the surprised expression during an episode of the YouTube series Thru The Lens.