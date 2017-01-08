NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 7 (UPI) — So much for sleeping this weekend.

The New Orleans Pelicans teamed up with Haydel’s Bakery and Uber Friday to deliver cakes in the New Orleans area.

‘Lucky’ recipients who requested on the Uber King Cake view had the original Haydel’s King Cake delivered to their door, direct from the King Cake Baby. Some deliveries also included a pair of tickets to the Pelicans’ Jan. 29 game at the Smoothie King Center, where King Cake Baby bobbleheads are being given away.

The promotion was to honor the Twelfth Night, the official start to Carnival Season. A tiny plastic baby is traditionally placed inside each King Cake.

“Welp, so much for sleeping tonight,” the Sacramento Kings wrote in a Twitter response.

“Sacramento Kings, he will be the door man for your locker room March 31,” the Pelicans responded.

The Milwaukee Bucks also responded to the tweet with a photo of its lion mascot sipping an iced coffee.

The Pelicans battle the Boston Celtics at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at TD Garden.