Felicity Jones last faced off with Stormtroopers in the “Star Wars” spin-off “Rogue One,” but she interacts with them in an entirely different way in the new promo for an upcoming episode of “Saturday Night Live.”

The actress, who plays renegade Jyn Erso in the Disney hit, is set to host “SNL” this Saturday, so the new video shows her hard at work rehearsing her opening monologue. Apparently in need of feedback, she turns to an unlikely source of help: a group of Stormtroopers. Sadly for Jones, though, the soldiers are not very impressed with her material.

Fortunately for us all, “Rogue One” went over much better at the box office than Jones’s jokes do in the video. The film became one of the biggest of 2016, even though it wasn’t released until Dec. 16. Jones will get a chance to impress again when she hosts “Saturday Night Live” for real on Jan. 14.

[via: Saturday Night Live/YouTube]