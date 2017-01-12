Felicity Jones last faced off with Stormtroopers in the “Star Wars” spin-off “Rogue One,” but she interacts with them in an entirely different way in the new promo for an upcoming episode of “Saturday Night Live.”

The actress, who plays renegade Jyn Erso in the Disney hit, is set to host “SNL” this Saturday, so the new video shows her hard at work rehearsing her opening monologue. Apparently in need of feedback, she turns to an unlikely source of help: a group of Stormtroopers. Sadly for Jones, though, the soldiers are not very impressed with her material.

