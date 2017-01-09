The Golden Globe Awards does not usually do In Memoriam tributes, and the show didn’t do one this year either. Instead, they shared a brief celebratory tribute honoring two of the many stars we lost in 2016: Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds, who died within a day of each other, less than a month before the 2017 awards show.

As Globes host Jimmy Fallon put it: “Hollywood has been around for over a hundred years, five generations built this industry. It’s a big industry and sometimes we forget that it’s actually a community, a community of families. This past year we lost so many legends and icons but a few weeks ago we lost a mother and a daughter within just a couple of days,. It was a terrible loss that we all felt.”

The montage, set to “You Made Me Love You (I Didn’t Want to Do It),” included clips from “Star Wars,” “Shampoo,” “Singin’ in the Rain,” “The Unsinkable Molly Brown,” and home movie footage from their HBO documentary “Bright Lights: Starring Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher.”

Watch the video: Todd Fisher, son of Debbie and brother of Carrie, tweeted his appreciation after the montage played:

Thank you @goldenglobes for taking a moment and honoring my girls. pic.twitter.com/25TnOwzFF7 — Todd Fisher (@tafish) January 9, 2017

