This should cheer you right up! The cast of “Sing” — Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Seth MacFarlane, and Tori Kelly — joined Jimmy Fallon, The Roots, and Sir Paul McCartney himself for a rousing rendition of “Wonderful Christmastime” last night on “The Tonight Show.”

These “A Cappella” videos are becoming staples of Fallon’s “Tonight Show,” and this holiday version of McCartney’s classic (complete with animated characters) is a welcome addition.

Check it out:

Susan B
Susan is a blogger, entrepreneur, marketer and author of the best selling children's book 'Adventures of Jim and Terry'

