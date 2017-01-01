Mr Shawcross’s concern is that debenture holders dominate the charity’s board at the same time as being able to make money from the seats selling the seats on the open market.

It emerged last February that some owners of seats were selling tickets for the Last Night of the Proms for up to £3,000 each. It is not known whether this group included board members.

Harvey Goldsmith, the concert promoter, said the debenture holders should be forced to return the tickets to the box office for resale at face value.

The Royal Albert Hall has now been given until May to put its house in order or face a formal inquiry by the Commission. He says: “The scale of commercialisation in the private sale of seats raises questions about whether the charity is in fact operating for the public benefit as required by charity law. The trustees should consider whether such arrangements risk damaging public confidence in their charity.

“This is a matter of great concern to the Commission and we expect the trustees to resolve the issue swiftly and openly.”

Mr Shawcross is clear that the media – which has been criticised for its scrutiny of charities – should be applauded for exposing questionable practices. “The press did the charity sector a favour exposing malpractices and bad judgements. Nobody should be above criticism,” he says.

The ‘thin-skinned’ charity leaders

Charities themselves have become too sensitive to criticism, he says: “Some charities or some charity leaders are thin-skinned and criticism and transparency helps us all.”

On executive pay, Mr Shawcross says “chief executives and charities should be aware that their salaries are going to be very carefully scrutinised and they must represent value for money”.

But surprisingly he says it is acceptable for charities to pay bonuses to senior staff – as long as they can justify them to “people putting their £10” in collecting tins.

He says: “It is not for us to lay down the law at what level they should set their chief executive salaries. That is for trustees. Our position is they should be aware of how it seems to people putting their £10 in the tin.”

Members of public ‘must quiz chuggers’

There is an onus, too, on members of the public to ask more questions of charities, such as quizzing charity fundraisers – or “chuggers” – if they are being hassled for cash on the high street.

“When people are approached by chuggers they should always be careful that and make sure the chugger has got a charity number and is not a faker,” he says.

“And they should ask how much of this £10 I am going to give you is going to go to the charity and how much goes to you. It is an effective way of raising money but it can be harassment and irritating.”

Mr Shawcross recognises there will always be a small minority of charities “doing bad things – I suspect there always have been and always will be”.

Charity extremists ‘most potentially deadly problem’

One of the continuing problems faced by the Commission is the risk that a small number which might have been infiltrated by extremists, with the number of formal legal disclosures of information between the commission and the police and other agencies trebling in three years.

Mr Shawcross says that extremists taking over charities is “not the most common problem we have, but it is the most potentially dangerous and deadly”.

Last year, the Commission had to step in to stop the Joseph Rowntree Foundation and Anita Roddick Foundation from funding Cage because it did not match their “charitable objectives”.

Mr Shawcross, 70, wants to stay in public life – “I have enjoyed it” – after he stands down from the Commission in a year’s time. He will not comment on rumours that he has been interviewed to be the new chairman of the BBC.

How about becoming a Conservative peer? Roaring with laughter, he says: “Oh come on there are far too many peers. I am not a Tory peer. I am totally non-partisan.”