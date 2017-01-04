Mr Whelan said the union’s executive will meet later this month and there was a “likelihood” that more strikes will be called.

The union had reduced next week’s action out of consideration for how long the dispute will last and because of concerns from the public about the impact of a week-long stoppage.

Southern’s passengers have suffered months of disruption because of industrial action, staff shortages and other problems.

Aslef members are currently banning overtime which is leading to services being cancelled or delayed every day.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport union is also embroiled in a dispute with Southern over changes to the role of conductors, which has led to a series of strikes.