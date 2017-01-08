Governments in the rich world are now the biggest debtors globally, piling up debts even as financial firms, other businesses and households moderate their borrowing.

Total global debts have hit a new record high, driven largely by government borrowing, according to the Institute of International Finance (IIF).

The organisation is warning that the borrowing spree comes at a dangerous time, as debts increase sharply as the era of low interest rates comes to an end, leading to substantially higher borrowing costs.

Total global debts rose to more than $217 trillion (£175 trillion) at the end of the third quarter last year, the IIF said, amounting to a record high of more than 325pc of GDP.

That represents a rise of $11 trillion in the first nine months of 2016, with $5.3 trillion – almost half the increase – coming from additional government borrowing.

Governments in mature markets are the biggest borrowers with around $50 trillion of debts. Sovereign debt now accounts for around 115pc of GDP, up from just above 70pc a decade ago.