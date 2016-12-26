Friday’s data showed net trade exerted the biggest drag on growth since 2012 in the third quarter.

The ONS previously estimated trade had boosted growth by 0.7 percentage points.

The revised data suggest the drop in the value of the pound is yet to boost goods exports, which fell 5.1pc compared with the previous quarter.

“The rise in GDP is now estimated to have been driven entirely by domestic demand,” said Ms Gregory, who noted that a fall in real disposable incomes in the third quarter signalled that purchases were mainly funded by a reduction in saving.

This also suggests that growth could slow sharply if consumer ease back on spending.

Consumer spending keeps driving UK growth

Services data for October suggested growth in the fourth quarter would continue to be driven by household spending.

The ONS said the sector, which drives more than three quarters of UK output, expanded by 0.3pc on the month, with retail sales driving almost half of the overall increase.

Capital Economics expects the UK economy to expand by 0.5pc in the final three months of the year, which would put annual growth at 2pc in 2016.

Economists expect the UK economy to grow by 1.2pc in 2017, as consumer spending slows amid rising inflation.