Reform Washington

Donald Trump has promised to “drain the swamp” of big money Washington politics.

In one of his most popular campaign pitches, he has said he will “reduce the corrupting influence of special interests”.

Speaking in Gettysburg, at the site where in 1863 Abraham Lincoln delivered his famous speech to unite Americans, Mr Trump sought to mimic the legendary leader, promising to reinstate a government “of, by and for the people”.

His day one reforms include a constitutional amendment to impose term limits on all members of congress and a five-year ban on White House and Congressional officials becoming lobbyists after they leave government service.

In an effort to shrink the size of government the nominee called for a hiring freeze on all federal employees to reduce its workforce through attrition (exempting military, public safety, and public health).

Trade

A Trump presidency would break from the traditional Republican commitment to free trade, imposing a set of protectionist policies to close America’s economic borders.

He will immediately announce his intention to “renegotiate” the North American Free Trade agreement with Canada and Mexico.

He would cancel participation in the Trans-Pacific Partnership, a controversial trade arrangement with 12 countries.

The pact aims to deepen economic ties between these nations, slashing tariffs and fostering trade to boost growth. But critics argue that it will also intensify competition between countries’ labour forces.