What is the lottery’s history?

The Gordo lottery first took place in Cádiz in 1812 and has not missed a year since, continuing through Spain’s civil war between 1936 and 1939.

In 1938, there were actually two Christmas lotteries, one held in Burgos by General Franco’s Nationalist regime, and the other in Republican-ruled Barcelona.

How much do Spaniards spend on tickets?

It has been estimated that 75 per cent of adult Spaniards play the Christmas lottery and the state company which organises The Fat One calculates that Spaniards spend an average of €55 (£47) on tickets each year.

When is the El Gordo lottery drawn?

Children from a Madrid school began the much-awaited annual singing of winning numbers this morning.