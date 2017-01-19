If you’ve suddenly seen glamorous selfies popping up everywhere on social media, you can thank Meitu, a Chinese photo-editing app that has suddenly become an overnight hit in the West.

While adding a discreet Instagram filter to a selfie to cover up a blemish is a well-worn trick, Meitu goes several steps further by turning headshots almost into cartoons.

The app has been a hit in Asia for years but was only recently released in the UK and elsewhere in January. As well as offering the typical features of photo apps such as borders and red-eye removal, the real magic of the app is a bizarre “hand-drawn” mode that turns photos into portrait-like images.

Users first upload a photo and apply one of several beauty filters to touch their pictures up. When it goes into the drawing mode, the app will change its subject’s eye colour and add make-up, whiten teeth and introduce other effects. Users choose one of seven filters – Angelic, Blossoms, Fairy Tale, New Year, Petals, Mermaid and Baroness – each slightly more disturbing than the last.