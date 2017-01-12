The singer has declined an invitation to perform at the event.

She said: “There are many grey areas about the offer for me to perform that I’m unable to share right now, but I will not be singing”.

Ms Ferguson previously said she would only perform if she could sing Strange Fruit.

In a statement entitled “Inauguration Ceremony” posted on Twitter the 30-year-old describes the song as speaking “to all the disregarded and down-trodden black people in the United States” and holding “huge historical importance”.

It is “a reminder of how love is the only thing that will conquer all the hatred in the world”, she wrote, signing off “Best Rebecca X”.

Elton John

Despite being reportedly asked to perform, Elton John’s team have said he will not be at the inauguration.

He told Mic in October the idea of Trump winning the presidential election made him “fear for the world” when it came to treating and curing H.I.V. “He’ll marginalize people; he’s already doing it”, he said.