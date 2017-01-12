But she will also need to make some money. Unlike her husband, who receives an annual pension of $203,700 (£166,900), Mrs Obama will receive no public funds.

She has immense earning potential, however.

She will have just barely turned 53 when Donald Trump is inaugurated, making her the youngest departing first lady since Jacqueline Kennedy.

With her warmth, charisma and high approval ratings – she is by far the most popular political figure in the US – Vanity Fair gushed: “Could she be bigger than Oprah, Gwyneth Paltrow, Hillary Clinton, and Ellen DeGeneres combined?”

The magazine continued: “She has the style and poise of Jackie Kennedy but with the empathy of Oprah and the easy charisma of Julia Roberts.”

Most pundits do not, however, believe she will take up a role as the next Oprah.

She is, though, likely to write her memoirs – which will almost certainly fetch a record-breaking sum.

“I would be shocked if she didn’t have a book in the works already,” said Kate Andersen Brower, the author of First Women: The Grace and Power of America’s Modern First Ladies. “The money that she could generate would be astounding.”

She is likely to go on the speaking circuit, capitalising on a talent for oratory that has blossomed in her eight years in the White House.

In July she delivered what many have described as the Democratic National Convention’s most moving speech, memorably declaring: “I wake up every morning in a house that was built by slaves. And I watch my daughters, two beautiful, intelligent black young women, playing with their dogs on the White House lawn.”

Vanity Fair reports that Mrs Obama will be able to earn about $100,000 per speaking engagement – which would seem as a fairly conservative effort, given that George Osborne has been paid more than that for his recent speeches.

She could also, if she chooses, continue to support young fashion designers – or launch her own range. In 2010, New York University business professor David Yermack, calculated that Mrs Obama’s fashion choices alone have driven $2.7 billion to the retail sector—with companies seeing “a 2.3 per cent stock gain when she dons their products – five times that of a typical celebrity endorsement.”