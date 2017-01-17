Thousands of demonstrators also have vowed to shut down the inauguration, by closing off security checkpoints along the inaugural parade route.

Act Now to Stop War and End Racism (ANSWER) are planning a mass #InaugurateTheResistance protest in Washington, D.C.

“It is critically important that we keep building a larger grassroots movement against war, militarism, racism, anti-immigrant scapegoating and neoliberal capitalism’s assault against workers’ living standards and the environment,” they say.

Details:

January 20, 2017 at 7am

Navy Memorial

701 Pennsylvania Ave NW

(Pennsylvania Ave between 7th and 9th)

Washington, DC 20004

United States

The Love-a-thon

This three hour Facebook Live broadcast will feature “music, entertainment, and stories about causes that matter”.

It aims to raise money for groups including Planned Parenthood, Earthjustice and the American Civil Liberties Union.

Women’s March – January 21